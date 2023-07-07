×
Tags: montana | library | marxist

'Marxist Lesbian' Library Chief Troubles Mont. Official

By    |   Friday, 07 July 2023 02:54 PM EDT

Montana State Library Commissioner Tom Burnett on Thursday suggested that his organization formally separate from the American Library Association due to concerns  about its president, self-proclaimed "Marxist lesbian" Emily Drabinski, the Daily Montanan reported.

"If we are reliant upon a private organization for critical services, that is subsidiary to our … obligations, and we should not be shy of dismissing them," Burnett said during the commission's meeting where he proposed the group send a letter to the ALA to withdraw its membership.

Public libraries have been threatened by community members and politicians with a loss of funding for their refusal to remove books, including some LGBTQ-themed publications they deem inappropriate for children.

"Gender Queer," a book about coming out to friends and family, is now the most banned book in the U.S., according to PEN America.

The ALA in 2022 selected Drabinski as its 2023-2024 president, a post she officially took on in late June and one she touted in a Twitter post that was read out loud at the commission's meeting by Burnett.

"I just cannot believe that a Marxist lesbian who believes that collective power is possible to build and can be wielded for a better world is president elect of ALA. I am so excited for what we will do together. Solidarity. And my mom is so proud. I love you mom," Drabinski's post read.

"The problem is profit. Collective power, public good. Internationalist. Unionist. Queer."

Commissioner Tammy Hall voiced her support for holding a meeting on withdrawing.

"I find that very disturbing, very disturbing," Hall said, with agreement from Commissioner Robyn Scribner. "I'd like to make that statement to them as soon as possible that this is not serving the purposes of what they need to be doing."

Commission Vice Chairperson Peggy Taylor told the commission the group should have a thoughtful discussion on the subject and give staff time to investigate what the state gets from the association as part of its membership. New Commissioner Carmen Cuthbertson agreed.

"I would like to know what membership entails for us — how much we pay for it and what we get from it," Cuthbertson said.

State Librarian Jennie Stapp said she supported the commission taking as stand.

"I've had personal conversations with her about how I believe her comments are impacting libraries around the country and the relationship with the American Library Association to libraries, so I support the commission taking a stand," Stapp said.

Montana State Library Commissioner Tom Burnett on Thursday suggested that his organization formally separate from the American Library Association due to concerns  about its president, self-proclaimed "Marxist lesbian" Emily Drabinski, the Daily Montanan reported.
