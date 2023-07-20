Monmouth Poll: Biden Leads Trump By 7 Points; Opening for 3rd Party?

President Joe Biden holds a seven-point lead over former President Donald Trump in a new Monmouth Poll, though a majority of voters say they will not vote for either.

In a hypothetical rematch of Biden and Trump, just under half of registered voters say they will either definitely (36%) or probably (11%) vote for Biden and four in 10 will definitely (26%) or probably (14%) support Trump.

The majority, though, say they will not vote for either Biden (46% definitely not and 6% probably not) or Trump (50% definitely not and 8% probably not).

"In a replay of the 2020 election, some voters clearly feel they have to back a candidate they don't really like. That suggests there may be an opening for a third party in 2024; but when you drill down further, there doesn't seem to be enough defectors to make that a viable option," said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

Trump is still dominating the U.S. Republican presidential nomination contest with 47% support within his party, well above 19% for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The seven-day poll completed on Monday showed Trump, who was president from 2017 to 2021, rising from a June Reuters/Ipsos poll when he was the pick of 43% of Republicans.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, which surveyed 4,414 adults nationwide online, showed a tight race in the November 2024 general election should Trump face Biden, who is seeking reelection and is not expected to face serious competition for his party's nomination.

Biden led Trump 37% to 35% in a hypothetical matchup, with the remaining 28% saying they weren't sure whom to pick or would vote for someone else or no one at all.

The Monmouth University Poll was conducted from July 12 to 17, with 910 adults and has a margin of error +/- 4.9 percentage points.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.