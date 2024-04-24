WATCH TV LIVE

Monmouth Poll: 80% Want Speaker Johnson to Stay

Wednesday, 24 April 2024 02:19 PM EDT

According to a new Monmouth University poll, 80% of Americans want House Speaker Mike Johnson to keep his job, and Democrats are now seeing him in a more positive light than they did last year after he was elected to the job.

Johnson's job rating improved slightly after the House voted last weekend to pass the bipartisan foreign aid package for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan, reports The Hill, with 21% saying they approve of his performance and 34% disapproving. Another 45% said they have no opinion about his job performance.

The numbers climbed by about 4 percentage points since December, when the Louisiana Republican had a 17% approval rating and a 34% disapproval rating.

Meanwhile, 12% of the Democrats surveyed said they have a more positive outlook on Johnson, up from 3% in December.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has been threatening Johnson's seat, introducing a motion to vacate in March. She's been backed by GOP Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Paul Gosar of Arizona, but other Republicans have not yet joined her call.

However, polled Republicans have a more negative view of Johnson than they did in December. His disapproval rating among members of his own party came in at 19%, compared to 5% late last year.

His approval rating among party members only shifted one percentage point, from 37% in December to 36% now.

The poll carried a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

Wednesday, 24 April 2024 02:19 PM
