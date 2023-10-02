Monmouth Poll: 76% Said Biden Too Old

A whopping 76% of U.S. voters said President Joe Biden is too old to serve another term, according to a new poll.

Only 48% of voters said the same about former President Donald Trump, Monmouth University Poll results found.

The 2024 presidential election is shaping up to be a rematch of 2020, when Biden defeated Trump.

A total of 90% of Republicans and 56% of Democrats said the 80-year-old Biden is too old to serve another four-year term.

That compares to 64% Democrats and 23% of Republicans who said the same about the 77-year-old Trump.

"These two men were born only 3 1/2 years apart, but public perceptions of their age are wildly different," said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

"This is certainly one of the reasons, but probably not the only reason, why there is little voter enthusiasm for seeing a rematch of 2020 except among partisan loyalists."

The Monmouth survey also found that Biden's support the past two months has slipped, mainly due to a decline in support among Black, Hispanic, and Asian voters.

A total of 47% combined of those groups said they would "definitely" or "probably" support Biden. That support was 63% in July.

Trump has picked up about half of that number, going from 23% of those voters in July to 33% now.

The survey found that among independents, 35% said they are enthusiastic about having Trump as the GOP nominee and only 19% said they were enthusiastic about Biden heading the Democrat ticket.

The Monmouth University Poll also asked voters about Trump's legal issues and the House of Representative's impeachment inquiry into Biden's alleged influence peddling.

Less than half (46%) of American voters said Trump committed a crime, 22% said he did something wrong but it was not criminal, and 29% said he did nothing wrong.

As for Biden, 34% said he should be impeached and 16% said he may have violated his oath of office but should not be impeached. A total of 43% said the president has not violated his oath of office in his actions so far.

The Monmouth University Poll results are based on 737 registered voters. It was conducted Sept. 19-24 and had a margin of error of 4.5 percentage points.