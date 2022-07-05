×
Monmouth Poll: Biden Approval Hits New Low of 36 Percent

President Joe Biden bows his head in prayer before presenting the Medal of Honor to four U.S. Army soldiers who fought in the Vietnam War during an event in the East Room of the White House on July 5, 2022. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 05 July 2022 12:44 PM EDT

President Joe Biden's approval rating has reached a new low of 36% in the latest Monmouth Poll released Tuesday.

Biden's approval in the national poll dropped two points from 38% in May and his net negative disapproval of 22 points is also an administration low. A large majority of 58% disapprove of the job the Democrat president has done, rising 1 point from May to an administration high.

Biden has been underwater in approval in the poll since September 2021, which was right after the deadly withdrawal in Afghanistan.

"Economic concerns tend to rise to the top of the list of family concerns, as you might expect, but the singular impact of inflation is really hitting home right now," Monmouth University Polling Institute pollster Patrick Murray wrote in his analysis of the survey. "And most Americans are blaming Washington for their current pain.

"The state of the economy has Americans in a foul mood. They are not happy with Washington."

Despite the negative rating, Democrats are a bit alone in approving of Biden, as 74% of registered party members still approve of the job the president has done.

"Just 10% of Americans say the country is headed in the right direction, while 88% say it is on the wrong track," the analysis added. "This marks an all-time low for this question going back to 2013. The prior low was recorded in May of this year at 18% right direction and 79% wrong track."

Monmouth University Polling Institute conducted the national poll of 978 U.S. adults June 23-27. The poll results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

President Joe Biden's approval rating has reached a new low of 36% in the latest Monmouth Poll released Tuesday.
