×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: monkeypox | vaccine

US to Provide States With Up to 442,000 Jynneos Doses to Combat Monkeypox

US to Provide States With Up to 442,000 Jynneos Doses to Combat Monkeypox
(Getty)

Monday, 15 August 2022 06:48 PM EDT

The U.S. government said on Monday it will provide states with up to 442,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos vaccine to combat the outbreak of monkeypox disease.

The allocation, as part of the Phase 3 of the national vaccine strategy, is double the number of doses originally anticipated, the Department of Health and Human Services said.

The government was initially planning to dispatch the doses in two segment but combined it together after the Food and Drug Administration last week allowed administering the shot intradermally or between the layers of the skin.

The emergency use of the shot through an alternate method of use would result in splitting a single vial of Jynneos into five doses and help the government stretch the vaccine stockpile.

"FDA's emergency use authorization of intradermal injection of the JYNNEOS vaccine is allowing us to get more doses to jurisdictions faster than anticipated and will help end this national monkeypox outbreak," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said.

So far, more than 32,000 monkeypox cases have been recorded in over 80 countries where the viral disease is not endemic. In the United States, over 11,000 cases have been confirmed. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. government said on Monday it will provide states with up to 442,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos vaccine to combat the outbreak of monkeypox disease.The allocation, as part of the Phase 3 of the national vaccine strategy, is double the number of doses...
monkeypox, vaccine
191
2022-48-15
Monday, 15 August 2022 06:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved