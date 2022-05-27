×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: monkeypox | smallpox | vaccine | cdc | health | outbreak

CDC Suggests Monkeypox Vaccine for at-Risk Healthcare Workers

Health worker accessories are pictured
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 27 May 2022 04:40 PM

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published new guidance related to the ongoing monkeypox outbreak, recommending available smallpox vaccines effective against the new virus for certain healthcare workers.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is responsible for issuing the edict on Friday. It's targeted primarily toward lab workers who research orthopoxviruses and healthcare personnel treating those infected.

The body recommends using the ACAM2000 vaccine and the newer Jynneos alternative, which the ACIP In November 2021 unanimously approved.

“With these recommendations for use of Jynneos, two vaccines (ACAM2000 and Jynneos) are now available and recommended for preexposure prophylaxis against orthopoxvirus infection among persons at risk for such exposures,” the CDC wrote.

The World Health Organization had declared smallpox eradicated in 1980 after a successful 20-year campaign to distribute vaccines. Since the last confirmed natural case in 1977, countries worldwide have ditched requirements for the vaccine, including the U.S.

However, with the monkeypox outbreak spreading, the CDC said Monday that it was planning to distribute the smallpox shots to the most high-risk groups, according to Fierce Pharma.

The CDC has reported nine positive virus cases in the U.S. Globally, health officials have detected more than 300 cases across around 24 countries. According to the Daily Mail, most detected cases have been in gay and bisexual men.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published new guidance related to the ongoing monkeypox outbreak, recommending available smallpox vaccines effective against the new virus for certain healthcare workers.
monkeypox, smallpox, vaccine, cdc, health, outbreak
218
2022-40-27
Friday, 27 May 2022 04:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved