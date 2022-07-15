Data: NYC Monkeypox Infections Overwhelmingly Found in Men

Monkeypox infections in New York City are overwhelmingly being found in men, according to new data from the NYC Health Department; and more than half of the documented cases involve the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and queer community.

New York City remains the highest single locality for monkeypox in America — 321 men, but no confirmed cases among women. The remaining 15 cases either involve transgender persons or cases where the person's gender is unknown.

It's worth noting: Transgender people were not included with the LGBQ community in the data report.

Also, every confirmed case of monkeypox in New York City has an age range of 20-69, with 35 being the median age.

According to the NYC Health data, there are more than 11,000 worldwide cases of monkeypox, including 1,470 in the United States.

And similar to the New York City breakdown, nearly every monkeypox case has been confirmed in a male.

Heterosexuals have largely avoided the virus, with only two confirmed cases among that group.

Monkeypox infections spread across various racial groups. According to the data, approximately 1 in 3 cases involve white males, and Latino and Hispanic males cumulatively account for roughly 1 in 5 cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns the monkeypox numbers could be undercounts, both nationally and globally.

Monkeypox is not a novel virus, unlike the coronavirus.

And yet, one medical official likens the early stages of monkeypox comprehension to the pre-pandemic times with COVID-19 in America, circa February and March 2020.

"Why is it so hard for something that's even a known pathogen?" Dr. Anne Rimoin, an infectious-disease epidemiologist at UCLA, recently said to the New York Times. "How many more times do we have to go through this?"