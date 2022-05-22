×
Tags: monkeypox | florida | africa | cdc | broward county

Florida Probing Possible Case of Monkeypox

An adult hand and a child's hand, both with sores.

This Centers for Disease Control and Prevention handout graphic shows symptoms of one of the first known cases of the monkeypox virus on June 5, 2003. (Photo Courtesy of CDC/Getty Images)

Sunday, 22 May 2022 06:54 PM

The Florida Department of Health is looking into a presumptive case of monkeypox in Broward County, according to a statement released on Sunday.

"This case is related to international travel, and the person remains isolated," according to the statement, which also said that no additional cases have yet been identified.

The health department added that there are attempts being made to inform anyone who might have been exposed to the virus, although it said that the "risk of exposure remains low."

There has recently been an outbreak of monkeypox, which previously had rarely occurred outside of Africa, in numerous nations worldwide, including the United States, Axios reported.

The first official case of monkeypox in the U.S. this year was identified last Wednesday in Massachusetts, and a New York City resident also tested positive for it on Friday.

President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the recent spread of the virus is "something that everybody should be concerned about."

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which issued a health advisory on monkeypox on Friday, is also investigating the case in Broward County.

It said that monkeypox, which originates in primates and other wild animals, causes in most patients fatigue, fever, body aches, and chills and that those with severe cases can also develop rash and lesions.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


The Florida Department of Health is looking into a presumptive case of monkeypox in Broward County, according to a statement released on Sunday.
Newsmax Media, Inc.

