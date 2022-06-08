×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: monkeypox | biden | fauci

Poll: Majority Don't Trust Biden, Fauci to Handle Monkeypox Properly

Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 08 June 2022 12:01 PM

A full 56% of American voters say they don't trust that the Biden administration and the president's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci will handle the monkeypox outbreak properly, according to results of a new national survey released on Wednesday by Convention of States Action and The Trafalgar Group.

Nearly half of those polled (46.8%) say they don't trust them at all, while 9.2% say they trust them very little.

Only 39.7% say they do trust that the Biden administration and Fauci will handle the monkeypox outbreak properly, with 27.7% trusting very much and 12% trusting somewhat. The remaining 4.3% are not sure.

Other results from the poll:

  • Among independents, 61.3% say they don't trust that the Biden administration and Fauci will handle the monkeypox outbreak properly, with 53.6% not trusting at all and 7.7% trusting very little. Only 34.5% say they do trust that they will handle the monkeypox outbreak properly, with 24.8% trusting very much and 9.7% trusting somewhat.
  • Among Republicans, 83% say they don't trust that the Biden administration and Fauci will handle the monkeypox outbreak properly, with 72.2% not trusting at all and 10.8% trusting very little. Among Republicans, 12.2% say they do trust Biden and Fauci on the issue, with 9.1% trusting very much and 3.1% trusting somewhat.
  • Among Democrats, 71.3% say they trust that the Biden administration and Fauci will handle the monkeypox outbreak properly, with 48.5% trusting very much and 22.8% trusting somewhat. Among Democrats, 24.8% say they don't trust Biden and Fauci to handle the issue properly, with 15.8% not trusting at all and 9% trusting very little.

"Common sense is a greater factor than partisanship, which is why this poll finds that less than half of Democrats — who have historically been supportive of Dr. Fauci, as well as the leader of their party — have a high level of trust in these leaders on this issue," said Convention of States Action President Mark Meckler. "Biden and Fauci also have a huge deficit with majorities of Republicans and independents ... they are leading this response while being far, far behind the trust threshold."

The survey was carried out May 25-29 among more than 1,000 likely voters in the midterm elections. The margin of error was 2.9 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A full 56% of American voters say they don't trust that the Biden administration and the president's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci will handle the monkeypox outbreak properly, according to results of a new national survey released on Wednesday.
monkeypox, biden, fauci
375
2022-01-08
Wednesday, 08 June 2022 12:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved