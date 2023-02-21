×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: moldova

Biden Affirms Moldovan Sovereignty After Russian Coup Plot Allegation

Biden Affirms Moldovan Sovereignty After Russian Coup Plot Allegation
President Sandu (AP)

Tuesday, 21 February 2023 03:21 PM EST

President Joe Biden affirmed support for Moldova's sovereignty in a meeting with the country's president on Tuesday, the White House said, days after Chisinau said it foiled a Russian coup attempt.

Biden, in Warsaw on a trip marking the nearly first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, worked to reassure other Eastern European countries worried about maintaining their independence.

"President Biden reaffirmed strong U.S. support for Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity," in his meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, the White House said in a statement.

"He highlighted ongoing U.S. assistance to help Moldova strengthen its political and economic resilience, including its democratic reform agenda and energy security, and to address the effects of Russia's war against Ukraine."

Sandu said earlier this month the country had intelligence which suggested Russia was plotting a coup to "overthrow" the Moldovan authorities and sow chaos in the small former Soviet republic.

Moldova's parliament last week approved a new pro-Western government after the previous administration resigned en masse following months of political and economic scandals.

The new government, led by Prime Minister Dorin Recean, has vowed to pursue a pro-European path and also called for the demilitarization of the Transdniestria region - a Moscow-backed separatist region which borders Ukraine.

The Kremlin has denied the coup-plotting claims, said that it is acting "responsibly" with regard to peacekeeping forces it has stationed in the breakaway region and warned Moldova against inflaming the situation further.

Moscow has bristled at the possibility of Moldova - which is sandwiched between Ukraine and NATO member Romania - joining the European Union.

The tensions come at a new apex of tensions between Washington and Moscow. Biden is scheduled to meet on Wednesday with leaders from Poland, Romania and other "Bucharest Nine" countries on NATO's eastern flank. Moldova is not a member of the security alliance.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden affirmed support for Moldova's sovereignty in a meeting with the country's president on Tuesday, the White House said, days after Chisinau said it foiled a Russian coup attempt.Biden, in Warsaw on a trip marking the nearly first anniversary of Russia's...
moldova
304
2023-21-21
Tuesday, 21 February 2023 03:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved