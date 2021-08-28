Japan Probes Deaths of 2 People Who Had Moderna Shots

Japan is investigating the deaths of two people who were administered Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 shots from vaccine batches which have since been suspended.

While the relationship between the deaths and the shots is currently unclear, the health ministry will conduct the investigations together with external experts, and continue to assess the safety of the vaccine, according to a statement on Saturday.

Doses from three lots have been halted following reports that foreign particles were found in one of the batches. The deaths were tied to a lot that didn’t have any foreign particles reported, although it was produced at the same facility around a similar time, the health ministry said.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., the local distributor of the Moderna shot, and the vaccine manufacturer said it’s important that the relationship between the deaths and the shots is officially investigated. No link has been detected so far, they said in a joint statement on Saturday.

“The investigation is being conducted with the greatest sense of urgency, transparency and integrity and is of the highest priority,” the companies said. “Takeda and Moderna will keep the public informed as we learn more.”

Takeda has requested that Moderna and Moderna’s European contract manufacturing organization “urgently” conduct a thorough investigation to determine the nature of the foreign substance, according to the joint statement.

“We are aware of unofficial reports that have provided initial indication of the type of particle matter in the vials,” they said. “These reports are inconclusive and it is important to rely on a formal investigation before determining the precise nature of the particle. Moderna is in the process of conducting that investigation and the vials have been sent to a qualified lab for analysis and initial findings will be available early next week.”

Earlier in the week, Takeda said there have been no safety concerns tied to the halted vials, and vaccinations using Moderna’s other shots in Japan will proceed as usual.

About 124.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Japan, and about 43.5% of its population is fully inoculated, government data showed.