GOP Centrists See Opportunity in the New Majority

A slim GOP majority in the House will open the door for moderate Republican lawmakers to try reach across the aisle in an attempt to push through legislative priorities they consider achievable, The Hill is reporting.

But the news outlet cautioned they face a tough environment from the House GOP's right flank.

The more moderate GOP House members point to the midterms and say some of the losses can be pinned on candidates from the right flank of the Republican party, while some centrists pulled off victories.

"We're the group that's the majority-makers," said Rep. Dave Joyce, R-Ohio, who heads the more moderate Republican Governance Group. "We don't come from districts where we're going to get reelected no matter what. We come from districts that honor our commitment to trying to get things done, and they respect the fact that we go back to our districts and tell them the truth — certain things are achievable, but certain things aren't achievable.

"We're not interested in making noise or interested in making a point. We're interested in getting things done."

Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., who co-chairs the Main Street Caucus, added: "Working together is what the American people want to do. And we don't have to leave our founding principles, those conservative principles, to get legislation across the floor. We can work with our legislators on both sides of the aisle to deliver for the American people."

Their comments came even as a group of hard-line Republicans are trying to block Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from taking over as House Speaker next year.

House Republicans are looking for potential candidates for the next speaker besides McCarthy, in the event he is unable to obtain enough support to win the post in the next Congress.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., the former chair of the House Freedom Caucus, has launched his own bid to become speaker, saying in a tweet that he's running "to break the establishment," and claiming that "Kevin McCarthy was created by, elevated by, and maintained by the establishment."

But The Hill noted the moderate Republicans are optimistic about their chances of pushing through legislation in the new Congress.

"I believe in two-party solutions. I don't think that any one party has a monopoly on good ideas. I don't think anyone's party has a monopoly on good people," said Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., a co-chair of the Problem Solver's Caucus.

"I think you're going to see the conference unified on some things where we have common goals and beliefs, like border security and election security and the like. And then there's going to be other areas where, you know, you're going to continue to see our Problem Solvers work together to advance solutions that are being blocked on the floor."