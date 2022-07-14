×
Tags: mo farah | trafficking | investigation

Investigation Launched Into Mo Farah's Trafficking Claims

mo farah arrives at a soccer match
Mo Farah (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 14 July 2022 10:57 AM EDT

An investigation into four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah’s claims that he was trafficked to the U.K. as a child has been launched.

The legendary long-distance runner, whose real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin, made the shocking claim in the BBC's documentary, "The Real Mo Farah." He said he was 9 when he was brought into England illegally from Djibouti and forced to do housework and child care in exchange for food. 

The Metropolitan Police, in a statement to the New York Post, confirmed it was aware of reports regarding the trafficking claims. 

"No reports have been made to the MPS (Metropolitan Police Service) at this time. Specialist officers have opened an investigation and are currently assessing the available information," the statement said.

In the documentary, Farah said he was at risk of losing his citizenship, which was obtained fraudulently and had enlisted the services of a lawyer. The U.K.’s Home Office, however, told The Post "no action whatsoever will be taken against Sir Mo and to suggest otherwise is wrong."

Speaking in the documentary, Farah said his four children motivated him to reveal his past. 

"Despite what I’ve said in the past, my parents never lived in the U.K. When I was 4, my dad was killed in a civil war," Farah said.

"As a family, we were torn apart. I was separated from my mother, and I was brought into the U.K. illegally, under the name of another child called Mohamed Farah. From that moment, coming in, [I had] a different name, a different identity. I know I've taken someone else's place."

Farah was granted U.K. citizenship in 2000 and represented Britain at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2017. He shares three children with his wife Tania Farah, and another daughter named Rhianna, whom he has raised since she was a toddler.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Thursday, 14 July 2022 10:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

