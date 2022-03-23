Trump Pulls Endorsement of Alabama's 'Woke' Mo Brooks

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday withdrew his endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama's Republican primary for the U.S. Senate.

Trump, who had endorsed the congressman last April, previously said he was mulling pulling support of Brooks after the Alabamian urged voters to stop feeling "despondent" about the 2020 election and "look forward" to 2022 and 2024.

"Mo Brooks of Alabama made a horrible mistake recently when he went 'woke' and stated, referring to the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, 'Put that behind you, put that behind you,' despite the fact that the Election was rife with fraud and irregularities," Trump said in a statement released by his Save America joint fundraising committee.

"If we forget, the Radical Left Democrats will continue to Cheat and Steal Elections. Just look at what is happening in Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and elsewhere, but tremendous progress has been made that will help us in 2022 and 2024. The 2020 Election was rigged, and we can't let them get away with it."

The Alabama Daily News on Tuesday reported that Brooks significantly trailed both retired Army helicopter pilot Mike Durant and Katie Britt, former chief of staff to retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., in GOP primary support.

"When I endorsed Mo Brooks, he took a 44-point lead and was unstoppable. He then hired a new campaign staff who 'brilliantly' convinced him to 'stop talking about the 2020 Election,'" Trump said. "He listened to them. Then, according to the polls, Mo's 44-point lead totally evaporated all based on his '2020' statement made at our massive rally in Cullman, Alabama. When I heard his statement, I said, 'Mo, you just blew the Election, and there's nothing you can do about it.'

"Very sad but, since he decided to go in another direction, so have I, and I am hereby withdrawing my Endorsement of Mo Brooks for the Senate. I don't think the great people of Alabama will disagree with me. Election Fraud must be captured and stopped, or we won't have a Country anymore. I will be making a new Endorsement in the near future!"

In perhaps an attempt to retain Trump's support, Brooks during the weekend called for the ouster of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in a new 90-second web advertisement. He pledged "to fire Mitch McConnell" should he be elected to the Senate in November.

Unfortunately for Brooks, it was not enough to appease the former president.