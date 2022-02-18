Mo Brooks Confident Trump Not Wavering on Senate Campaign Endorsement

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., is blaming an opponent's campaign for "trying to create a false narrative" that she's impressing former President Donald Trump.

Politico, citing two unnamed sources, on Thursday reported that Trump met with Alabama GOP Senate candidate Katie Britt at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday.

The report said Trump had some regrets about endorsing Brooks because the congressman had failed to excite the MAGA base, has been working with anti-Trumpers, and, worst of all, had sought the endorsement of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Brooks, however, said the story was planted by Britt's campaign.

"That's a smart campaign tactic on the Britt campaign's part that has no substance," Brooks said before hosting a town hall in Mobile, Alabama, on Thursday, AL.com reported.

"You still look at the scoreboard — it's Donald Trump Jr. and Donald Trump Sr. with two endorsements [for Brooks]. Katie Britt, zero. I understand she wishes Donald Trump Sr. and Jr. liked her and will endorse, but they won't."

Brooks added that he received Donald Trump Jr.'s endorsement last week via a fundraising email pushed out by the congressman's campaign.

"Right now, I understand why the opponents are trying to minimize the importance of Donald Trump's endorsement and are grasping at straws to do that," Brooks said, AL.com reported.

Informed of Brooks' comments, the Britt campaign told AL.com that the congressman should stop running for the senate seat.

"If Congressman Brooks truly cared about President Trump or the America First agenda, he would've done the honorable thing and dropped out of the race already," the campaign said in an email to AL.com.

"Congressman Brooks' panicked, embarrassing reaction is as transparent as it is predictable. After 40 years of running for office, his taxpayer-funded career is going to end with him going 0-3 in statewide races because Alabamians know that Katie is the best candidate to fight for the America First agenda and defend our Christian conservative values."

Brooks calls himself the "only conservative" among the three front-runners — himself; Britt, a former staffer to Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.; and former "Black Hawk Down" military helicopter pilot Mike Durant.

The congressman told AL.com that he said he had spoken with the former president this past week, and Trump "was emphatic that Mo Brooks is his candidate for the United States Senate in Alabama to the exclusion of all others."

The Politico story added that it appeared unlikely Trump, who endorsed Brooks in April, would switch his endorsement to Britt in the near future.