Former MLB Pitcher Odalis Perez Dead at 44

Odalis Perez rears back in the first inning at Fenway Park
Former major league pitcher Odalis Perez is dead at 44. (J Rogash/Getty Images)
 

Friday, 11 March 2022 01:00 PM

Former major league pitcher Odalis Perez died Thursday following an accident at his home in the Dominican Republic, according to multiple media reports. He was 44.

Perez's attorney Walin Batista told ESPN the left-hander apparently fell from a ladder while he was alone at home. His brother found Perez after arriving at the house.

"We don't know yet the cause of his death, but everything seems to indicate Odalis slipped down a ladder," Batista told ESPN. "This is a tragedy."

Perez spent 10 years in the majors, breaking in with Atlanta at age 20 in 1998. After three seasons with Atlanta, Perez joined the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of a four-player trade that sent Gary Sheffield to the Braves.

In his first season in Los Angeles, 2002, Perez made the All-Star Game for the only time in his career and finished the season with career bests in wins (15), starts (32), ERA (3.00) and strikeouts (155). He also hit his lone career home run that year.

Perez finished his career with a 73-82 record with a 4.46 ERA over 252 appearances (221 starts). He also spent time with the Kansas City Royals (2006-07) and the Washington Nationals (2008).

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


