MLB Players Reject Mediation; Opening Day Appears Threatened

Major League Baseball players on Friday rejected owners' request to have a federal mediator assist in stalled labor negotiations.

The league, which imposed a lockout Dec. 1, had reached out to the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service on Thursday.

The MLB Players Association's response not only meant spring training likely will be delayed, opening day on March 31 also appears threatened.

"Two months after implementing their lockout, and just two days after committing to Players that a counterproposal would be made, the owners refused to make a counter, and instead requested mediation," the players' union said in a statement Friday afternoon.

"After consultation with our Executive Board, and taking into account a variety of factors, we have declined this request.

"The clearest path to a fair and timely agreement is to get back to the table. Players stand ready to negotiate."

Baseball's first work stoppage in 26 years continues with the two sides far apart on issues. They've met four times to discuss a new collective bargaining agreement since the lockout began.

As often the case, money is the primary issue.

Players are upset payrolls declined to $4.05 billion last year, the lowest in a fully completed year since 2015. They are asking for an expansion of salary arbitration eligibility, a significant increase in luxury tax thresholds and minimum salaries, a decrease in revenue sharing, and new rules to prevent what they allege is service time manipulation by clubs.

Teams say they will not expand arbitration or decrease revenue sharing, and that intensive negotiations on the luxury tax are for the final stage of bargaining.

Mediators were used during Major League Baseball Players Association strikes in 1981 and 1994-95 — the latter of which did not wind up with a resolution, ESPN reported.

It appears spring training will be delayed — pitchers and catchers are due to report to spring training on Feb. 15 — and some people are worried that the start to the regular season will be pushed back if no resolution is reached by the end of February.

At least three weeks of training and exhibition games are required, plus there's a need for several days allowing players to report to camps and go through COVID-19 protocols.

Owners are scheduled to meet next week in Orlando, Florida, where management's bargaining team is expected to attend.

Baseball's ninth work stoppage is its first since a series of strikes and lockouts set back the sport from 1972-95.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.