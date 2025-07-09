WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mlb | all star game | umpires | robots

Robot Umpire Challenge System to Be Used at MLB All-Star Game

Wednesday, 09 July 2025 06:50 PM EDT

Major League Baseball plans to use its robot umpire technology for ball-strike challenges in Tuesday's All-Star Game at Atlanta, another step toward possible regular-season use next season.

MLB said Wednesday it intends to make the All-Star announcement Thursday.

Teams won 52.2% of their ball/strike challenges during the spring training test, with 617 of 1,182 challenges successful in the 288 exhibition games using the Automated Ball-Strike System. ABS was installed at 13 spring training ballparks hosting 19 teams, and an animation of the pitch was shown on video boards displaying the challenge result for spectators to see.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said last month that the ABS system was likely to be considered for regular-season use by the 11-man competition committee, which includes six management representatives.

"I do think that we’re going to pursue the possibility of change in that process and we’ll see what comes out at the end of that," he said. "The teams are really positive about ABS. I do have that unscientific system that I use: my email traffic. And my distinct impression is that using ABS in spring training has made people more prone to complain of balls and strike calls via email to me referencing the need for ABS."

During the 2024 regular season, 10.9% of called pitches in the strike zone were ruled balls and 6.3% of called pitches outside of the strike zone were ruled strikes, according to MLB Statcast.

MLB has been experimenting with the automated ball-strike system in the minor leagues since 2019.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


