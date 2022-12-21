×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mitt romney | mcconnell | reelection | 2024 | gop

McConnell Encourages Sen. Romney to Seek Reelection

(Newsmax/"Eric Bolling The Balance")

By    |   Wednesday, 21 December 2022 12:28 PM EST

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is pushing Republican colleague Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, to run for another six-year term in 2024, Politico reported on Wednesday.

Romney, the first senator in history to vote to remove from office a president of the same party when he did so against Donald Trump, also has participated in a number of bipartisan congressional deals that have upset conservatives.

Romney's decision on whether to seek reelection will be a much clearer signal about the state of the GOP. As an influential Senate centrist, he's considering how effective he might be if he returns for another term, according to Politico.

McConnell, no fan of Trump, has stated that he is "absolutely" willing to back Romney, saying that "people respect his intelligence, his assessment of the era we find ourselves in. And it’s important for the Republican Party and the country that he runs again."

McConnell hopes to demonstrate with a victorious Romney reelection that the appeal of the GOP goes beyond Trump, and the minority leader is willing to put money behind it, Politico reported.

For his part, Romney has stated that he has started to do all that is necessary to prepare for reelection, "but I haven’t made a decision, finally [on whether or not to run]. And probably won’t do that anytime in the immediate future."

Another prominent Romney backer is incoming National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Steve Daines, R-Mont. Daines is planning to meet Romney soon to talk about the Utah senator's plans.

However, if Romney does decide to run for reelection, he knows very well that he can’t expect unified backing from the Senate Republican conference.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is pushing Republican colleague Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, to run for another six-year term in 2024, Politico reported on Wednesday.
mitt romney, mcconnell, reelection, 2024, gop
275
2022-28-21
Wednesday, 21 December 2022 12:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved