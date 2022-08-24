Trump Calls for New GOP Senate Leader 'Immediately'

The long-running feud between former President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has been simmering for years, but it is starting to reach a boil.

Not only have the midterm primary results been decidedly in Trump's favor vs. McConnell candidates, but now Trump wants "a new Republican leader in the Senate to be picked immediately," he wrote in a pointed Save America PAC statement posted Wednesday to Truth Social.

"The Democrats have Mitch McConnell and his lovely wife, Elaine 'Coco' Chao, over a barrel," the statement began. "He and she will never be prosecuted, as per the last paragraphs of this story, as long as he continues to give the radical left the trillions and trillions of dollars that they constantly demand."

Trump has long rebuked McConnell's weakness in standing up to Senate Democrats' spending and legislative agenda; but with the midterms just a few months away, Trump is now calling for new Republican leadership in the Senate.

"He was afraid to use the 'debt ceiling card' in order to stop the most expensive waste of money in our country's history, to be spent on the Green New Deal, which will only cause one thing, a Depression," Trump's statement trashing McConnell continued. "These expenditures are something our country can never recover from.

"Mitch McConnell is not an opposition leader. He is a pawn for the Democrats to get whatever they want. He is afraid of them, and will not do what has to be done. A new Republican Leader in the Senate should be picked immediately!"

The Federalist story referenced above is headlined: "Trump Is Right. Mitch McConnell And Elaine Chao Spent Decades Getting 'Rich On China.'"

The story alleges a "corruption," "influence" and grifting scheme on the behalf of Chao's shipping company with China.

Chao was Trump's Transportation Secretary until she resigned after the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The report from The Federalist stated: