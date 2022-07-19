McConnell Predicts 'Crowded Field for President' in 2024 GOP Primary

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump shouldn't expect a less than crowded route to another White House run. Indeed, McConnell said, he's likely to face “a crowded field” should he run in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

McConnell spoke in response to news conference questions on whether he'd remain neutral or come out against Trump if the ex-president officially enters the race.

“I think we’re going to have a crowded field for president,” he answered. “I assume most of that will unfold later and people will be picking their candidates in a crowded primary field.”

McConnell and Trump are both top figures in the GOP, but have in recent months clashed over a variety of issues. Trump, for instance, has criticized McConnell's support for recent gun safety measures on the heels of a string of lethal mass shootings.

McConnell has also drawn the ire of Trump and other Republicans after he condemned the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and criticized the Republican National Committee for censuring two anti-Trump GOP representatives on the House panel probing the breach -- Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

Trump recently said that he has made his decision about whether to run again, which he may announce close to or soon after the upcoming midterm elections. He told New York Magazine: “I feel very confident that if I decide to run, I’ll win. Well, in my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore.”

There's been widespread speculation that another Trump campaign is all but assured. In the 2020 election, Trump has claimed, he was done in by massive voter fraud and should have claimed a second term in office.

But while many expect Trump to run, a varied field of potential rivals has also been taking shape. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is often mentioned as a high-profile politician ready for a national spotlight. Others whose names have emerged include South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Trump's onetime secretary of state, Mike Pompeo.

