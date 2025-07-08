Sen. McConnell Rips Isolationists After Trump Restarts Ukraine Aid

Sen. Mitch McConnell is criticizing those in the Pentagon who caused a pause in aid to Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia.

President Donald Trump announced this week he has approved resuming military aid to Ukraine.

"They have to be able to defend themselves," Trump said Monday. "They're getting hit very hard. Now they're getting hit very hard. We're gonna have to send more weapons."

McConnell praised Trump for the move in a statement.

"I’m glad that President Trump wants to resume deliveries of lethal capabilities to Ukraine," McConnell said. "America’s policy of providing lethal support to Ukraine began during his first term, and likely helped deter earlier Russian escalation."

The former leader of the Senate Republican conference ripped those who caused the initial stoppage in aid.

"The strategic incoherence of underfunding our military and restricting lethal assistance to partners like Ukraine is measured in the avoidable erosion of American credibility with allies and the mounting deaths of innocents," McConnell said. "This time, the President will need to reject calls from the isolationists and restrainers within his Administration to limit these deliveries to defensive weapons."

McConnell said Trump should not listen to those at the Pentagon who cite "munitions shortages" in wanting to block Ukraine aid.

"The self-indulgent policymaking of restrainers — from Ukraine to AUKUS — has so often required the President to clean up his staff's messes," McConnell said. "And the budget OMB sent to Congress does not put America on a path to peace through strength."

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., the chair of the House Armed Services Committee said Trump’s resumption in military aid is a sign to Russian President Vladmir Putin that it is time to negotiate an end to the war.

"President Trump is right that now is not the time to pause U.S. military aid to support Ukraine’s defense," Rogers said in a statement.