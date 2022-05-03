McConnell: 'Real Leaders' Defend SCOTUS Independence 'Unconditionally'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., blasted Democrat leaders for refusing "to defend judicial independence and the rule of law," with their partisan attack on the Supreme Court after a leak suggests a weakening of precedent on abortion rights.

"All nine justices should tune out the bad-faith noise and feel totally free to do their jobs, following the facts and the law where they lead," McConnell wrote in a statement Tuesday.

McConnell called out President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for playing into "radical left" attempts to "bully and intimidate" the justices with their remarks after Monday night's leak of Justice Samuel Alito's draft majority decision that would overrule the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court precedent.

"Last night's stunning breach was an attack on the independence of the Supreme Court," the statement began. "By every indication, this was yet another escalation in the radical left's ongoing campaign to bully and intimidate federal judges and substitute mob rule for the rule of law.

"The disgraceful statements by President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, and Leader Schumer refuse to defend judicial independence and the rule of law and instead play into this toxic spectacle. Real leaders should defend the court's independence unconditionally."

McConnell added a call for both Chief Justice John Roberts and the Justice Department to conduct an investigation and hand out heavy punishment for the unprecedented leak.

"This lawless action should be investigated and punished as fully as possible," McConnell wrote. "The chief justice must get to the bottom of it, and the Department of Justice must pursue criminal charges if applicable."