McConnell-Aligned Groups Build Huge War Chest for Midterms

Sen. Mitch McConnell
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., at a press conference in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Jan. 19, 2022. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 03:17 PM

Political groups aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., are building huge war chests to help Republicans win back control of the Senate.

Political action committees (PACs) and nonprofits associated with McConnell raised nearly $100 million last year and entered 2022 with just less than $90 million to spend on helping Republicans recapture the majority, the Washington Examiner reported.

Super PAC Senate Leadership Fund and political nonprofit One Nation raised a combined $94.4 million in 2021. Neither group is allowed to work with McConnell or the National Republican Senatorial Committee, though each is overseen by McConnell confidant Steven Law.

Those two organizations, along with other affiliated groups, retained $87.5 million in the bank to spend on the midterms.

"As President Biden’s approval rating and the country's mood have worsened, Republican donors are realizing that both the Senate and House majorities are within reach," Law told Fox News.

A Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released Monday showed that independent and suburban voters seem to be souring on President Joe Biden. The poll found that 56% of suburban voters said former President Donald Trump was a better president than Biden with 55% of independents saying the same.

Republican fundraising is setting records and is outpacing what GOP committees and party-aligned groups collected in the last off-year. Senate Leadership Fund and One Nation reported raising a combined $68.3 million in 2019, with a repository of approximately the same amount.

The GOP currently is favored to regain control of the House in November. A sitting president's party usually loses seats in midterm elections, and Biden's poor approval rating figures to amplify that.

The Senate presently is split evenly along party lines, with Vice President Kamala Harris able to cast a tiebreaking vote.

Republicans are targeting Democrat-held Senate seats in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and New Hampshire.

The party also is watching Colorado, Illinois, and Washington where there might be opportunities to oust Senate Democrats generally considered safe.

Newsfront
