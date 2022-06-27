×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mitch mcconnell | senate | gop | majority | midterms

McConnell Vows a GOP-Led Senate Would Be 'Picky' on Biden Nominees

senate minority leader mitch mcconnell speaks during a news conference
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 27 June 2022 03:28 PM

If Republicans regain control of the Senate, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., vows to be more "picky" about confirming President Joe Biden's nominees.

"We'll be way more picky over who gets to head various boards and commissions and agencies that are important to how all of you function in our society," McConnell told the Rotary Club in Florence, Kentucky, on Monday, The Hill reported.

"If I'm the majority leader, we'll be really picky on appointees. There are 1,200 executive branch appointments that come to us. They're not all as important as the Supreme Court, but many of them are quite important and [need] to be confirmed by the Senate.

"We're in the personnel business, the House is not."

McConnell said large spending bills like the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan would be dead on arrival in a GOP-held Senate.

"We won't be doing any spending bills, but if we can find ways to make some progress for the country during a time of divided government, we'll do it," McConnell said, according to The Hill.

As for a potential Supreme Court justice opening in Biden's final year before the 2024 presidential election, it would be "highly unlikely" a Republican-held Senate would approve a Biden nominee, as McConnell had already vowed last year, according to the report.

"I think in the middle of a presidential election, if you have a Senate of the opposite party of the president, you have to go back to the 1880s to find the last time a vacancy was filled," McConnell told radio host Hugh Hewitt.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
If Republicans regain control of the Senate, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., vows to be more "picky" about confirming President Joe Biden's nominees.
mitch mcconnell, senate, gop, majority, midterms
259
2022-28-27
Monday, 27 June 2022 03:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved