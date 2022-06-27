McConnell Vows a GOP-Led Senate Would Be 'Picky' on Biden Nominees

If Republicans regain control of the Senate, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., vows to be more "picky" about confirming President Joe Biden's nominees.

"We'll be way more picky over who gets to head various boards and commissions and agencies that are important to how all of you function in our society," McConnell told the Rotary Club in Florence, Kentucky, on Monday, The Hill reported.

"If I'm the majority leader, we'll be really picky on appointees. There are 1,200 executive branch appointments that come to us. They're not all as important as the Supreme Court, but many of them are quite important and [need] to be confirmed by the Senate.

"We're in the personnel business, the House is not."

McConnell said large spending bills like the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan would be dead on arrival in a GOP-held Senate.

"We won't be doing any spending bills, but if we can find ways to make some progress for the country during a time of divided government, we'll do it," McConnell said, according to The Hill.

As for a potential Supreme Court justice opening in Biden's final year before the 2024 presidential election, it would be "highly unlikely" a Republican-held Senate would approve a Biden nominee, as McConnell had already vowed last year, according to the report.

"I think in the middle of a presidential election, if you have a Senate of the opposite party of the president, you have to go back to the 1880s to find the last time a vacancy was filled," McConnell told radio host Hugh Hewitt.