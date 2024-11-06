WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mitch mcconnell | senate | filibuster

McConnell: Filibuster 'Secure' After GOP Takes Senate

By    |   Wednesday, 06 November 2024 04:18 PM EST

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on Wednesday that "the filibuster is very secure" after Republicans won a majority in the Senate on Election Day.

McConnell, during a press conference the morning after Election Day, said that "the filibuster will stand" despite calls from the left and former President Donald Trump to eliminate it now that Republicans will control at least 52 seats in the next Senate, though McConnell will no longer be the Republican leader of the upper chamber by that time.

"I think one of the most gratifying results of the Senate becoming Republican, the filibuster will stand, there won't be any new states admitted to give a partisan advantage to the other side, and we'll quit beating up the Supreme Court every time we don't like a decision they make," McConnell said during the press conference.

"I think this shifting to a Republican Senate majority helps control the guardrails, keep people who want to change the rules in order to achieve something they think is worthwhile not successful," he continued.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters during the Democratic National Convention that eliminating the filibuster would be "one of the first things we want to do" if Democrats had been able to win back control over the House of Representatives and retain the White House and Senate.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on Wednesday that "the filibuster is very secure" after Republicans won a majority in the Senate on Election Day.
mitch mcconnell, senate, filibuster
223
2024-18-06
Wednesday, 06 November 2024 04:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved