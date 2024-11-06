McConnell: Filibuster 'Secure' After GOP Takes Senate

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on Wednesday that "the filibuster is very secure" after Republicans won a majority in the Senate on Election Day.

McConnell, during a press conference the morning after Election Day, said that "the filibuster will stand" despite calls from the left and former President Donald Trump to eliminate it now that Republicans will control at least 52 seats in the next Senate, though McConnell will no longer be the Republican leader of the upper chamber by that time.

"I think one of the most gratifying results of the Senate becoming Republican, the filibuster will stand, there won't be any new states admitted to give a partisan advantage to the other side, and we'll quit beating up the Supreme Court every time we don't like a decision they make," McConnell said during the press conference.

"I think this shifting to a Republican Senate majority helps control the guardrails, keep people who want to change the rules in order to achieve something they think is worthwhile not successful," he continued.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters during the Democratic National Convention that eliminating the filibuster would be "one of the first things we want to do" if Democrats had been able to win back control over the House of Representatives and retain the White House and Senate.