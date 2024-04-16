Sen. McConnell: 'Clear Responsibility' for Mayorkas Trial

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., released a statement on Tuesday calling on the Senate to reject a potential motion to dismiss articles of impeachment against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

House Republicans plan to deliver articles of impeachment against Mayorkas to the Senate on Tuesday afternoon, despite reports that Senate Democrats, who hold the majority in the Upper Chamber, plan to hold a vote on a motion to dismiss the charges that would require a simple majority to pass.

The House narrowly voted to impeach Mayorkas 214-213 in February, with three Republicans joining with all Democrats in opposing the measure, accusing him of failing to comply with the law, concocting a "catch and release scheme" and for failing to detain illegal immigrants as they awaited deportation.

McConnell, in a press release, said that the Senate has "a clear responsibility … to give the charges we'll hear today the thorough consideration they deserve."

McConnell added that he "will strenuously oppose any effort to table the articles of impeachment and avoid looking the Biden Administration's border crisis squarely in the face."

He went on to say that he intends "to give these charges my full and undivided attention," noting that this "would require that Senators actually get the opportunity to hold a trial. And this is exactly what history and precedent dictate."

The Kentucky Republican added, "Never before has the Senate agreed to a motion to table articles of impeachment. Not for an officer of either party. Not once."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor on Tuesday that House Republicans are using impeachment "to settle a policy disagreement," and added that impeaching Mayorkas "would set an awful precedent for Congress."