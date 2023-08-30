×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mitch mcconnell | press conference | senate

Sen. McConnell Seems to Freeze Again at Press Conference

By    |   Wednesday, 30 August 2023 02:15 PM EDT

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., appeared to struggle during a press event in Kentucky on Wednesday, the second time in weeks, according to reports.

McConnell, 81, was silent for more than 30 seconds after being asked if he will run for re-election. He also froze at a news conference in July, going silent for 19 seconds before he was escorted away from the cameras.

When he appeared to be unresponsive Wednesday, an aide came up to him and asked, "Did you hear the question, senator?"

McConnell continued to be unresponsive but re-engaged to briefly respond to a question about Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is running for governor, according to reports.

After his aide repeated the question into his ear, McConnell said, "I think the governor's race is going to be very close," with his voice lowering in volume. He then brushed off a final question about former President Donald Trump's latest indictment in Georgia before being led away.

A spokesperson for the senator said McConnell "felt momentarily lightheaded" during the press conference.

An aide said the lawmaker would also be consulting with a physician prior to any new public event.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., appeared to struggle during a press event in Kentucky on Wednesday, the second time in weeks, according to reports.
mitch mcconnell, press conference, senate
193
2023-15-30
Wednesday, 30 August 2023 02:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved