Sen. McConnell Seems to Freeze Again at Press Conference

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., appeared to struggle during a press event in Kentucky on Wednesday, the second time in weeks, according to reports.

McConnell, 81, was silent for more than 30 seconds after being asked if he will run for re-election. He also froze at a news conference in July, going silent for 19 seconds before he was escorted away from the cameras.

When he appeared to be unresponsive Wednesday, an aide came up to him and asked, "Did you hear the question, senator?"

McConnell continued to be unresponsive but re-engaged to briefly respond to a question about Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is running for governor, according to reports.

After his aide repeated the question into his ear, McConnell said, "I think the governor's race is going to be very close," with his voice lowering in volume. He then brushed off a final question about former President Donald Trump's latest indictment in Georgia before being led away.

A spokesperson for the senator said McConnell "felt momentarily lightheaded" during the press conference.

An aide said the lawmaker would also be consulting with a physician prior to any new public event.