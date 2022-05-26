×
Tags: mitch mcconnell | john cornyn | gun violence

Sen. McConnell Directed Sen. Cornyn to Find 'Bipartisan Solution' to Gun Violence

Mitch McConnell and John Cornyn
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., takes the podium before speaking following a weekly policy luncheon at the Capitol Building on Dec. 11, 2018 in Washington, D.C. At right is Senate Minority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 26 May 2022 04:13 PM

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told CNN that he has instructed Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, to discuss a "bipartisan solution" to gun violence with Democrats.

Following the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, McConnell told CNN that he encourage Cornyn to talk with Democrat Sens. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to find a way for both parties to come together on a way to prevent mass shootings.

"I met with Senator Cornyn this morning. As you know he went home yesterday to see the family members and begin the fact finding of this awful massacre and I have encouraged him to talk with Sen. Murphy and Sen. Sinema and others who are interested in trying to get an outcome that is directly related to the problem. I am hopeful that we could come up with a bipartisan solution," McConnell said.

Earlier on Thursday, Cornyn told reporters that he was scheduled to meet with Murphy, who has taken a leading role among Democrats on issues related to gun violence. He noted that he doesn’t know whether they will reach an agreement on bills involving background checks or other policies, but he said that "this hopefully will provide a new, greater sense of urgency."

He also echoed other conservatives who pushed "access to mental health treatment" in response to mass shootings as opposed to laws that might "infringe the Second Amendment rights of law abiding citizens … doing that will do nothing to fix tragedies like this."

The senator later said that he and Murphy "touched gloves" and added that discussions are "just getting started."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on Thursday, "We have to try everything. We must not leave a single stone unturned."

He went on to add, "this is not an invite to negotiate indefinitely. Make no mistake about it, if these negotiations do not bear fruit in a short period of time, the Senate will vote on gun safety legislation."

Newsfront
