Mitch McConnell Gifts Old Crow Bourbon to Colleagues

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., used his annual Kentucky Derby week luncheon to give a wry nod to former President Donald Trump.

McConnell, who hosts a luncheon for Senate colleagues the week before the Run for the Roses, on Thursday gave attendees a bottle of bourbon as he does every year. This year's brand? Old Crow — Trump’s nickname for the leader, the Louisville Courier Journal reported.

In February, McConnell made light of the fact that Trump refers to him as the "Old Crow."

"It's my favorite bourbon," McConnell told the Washington Examiner.

McConnell then turned to a member of his staff and invoked the name of a famous former Kentucky lawmaker from the mid-1800s.

"Aren't we using Old Crow as my moniker now? It was Henry Clay’s favorite bourbon," McConnell told the Examiner.

Trump routinely has attacked McConnell since McConnell congratulated President Joe Biden on winning the 2020 election. Trump and allies contend the election was decided by voter fraud in several battleground states.

Trump became more irate after McConnell, speaking from the Senate floor, said Trump "provoked" the demonstrators who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Last month, McConnell told Axios he will support former Trump if Trump is the 2024 GOP presidential nominee.

McConnell's statement to Axios repeated what he said early in 2021, two weeks after he blamed the former president for inciting the Capitol demonstrators on Jan. 6.

This year’s Kentucky Derby will be run Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted that Trump will be at Churchill Downs on Saturday to attend a fundraiser for his MAGA Again! PAC.

Apart from the bourbon, McConnell treated Senate colleagues to a lunch packed with Southern food, including fried okra, corn pudding, fried chicken and biscuits, the Courier Journal reported.

"I am so proud to call Kentucky home and bring the spirit of the Kentucky Derby to our Nation’s Capitol,” McConnell told the Courier Journal in a statement. “This event unites everyone from across my home state and puts the best of the Commonwealth on display under the Twin Spires of Churchill Downs."

Old Crow is produced by Beam Suntory, which also distills Jim Beam, and dates to the 1800s.

"Through the years, you'd find a glass of this bourbon at the tables of United States presidents like Ulysses S. Grant and on the desks of renowned American writers like Mark Twain," the Old Crow website said.