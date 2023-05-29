×
McConnell Urges Senate to Pass Debt Deal

By    |   Monday, 29 May 2023 12:04 PM EDT

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is calling on his colleagues to pass the debt-limit agreement that President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reached during the weekend.

Biden announced Sunday that he and McCarthy had reached an agreement to avoid a "catastrophic default" by the U.S. on its debt.

"I strongly urge both chambers to pass that agreement," he said. "Let's keep moving forward."

"The United States of America will not default on its debt," McConnell said Sunday in a statement following the announcement of an agreement between Biden and McCarthy.

"Today's agreement makes urgent progress toward preserving our nation's full faith and credit and a much-needed step toward getting its financial house in order. I am especially grateful to Speaker McCarthy and House Republicans for their work to ensure that a debt limit increase comes with serious steps to rein in Washington Democrats' addiction to reckless spending."

This statement comes after Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, vowed to "use every procedural tool at my disposal to impede a debt-ceiling deal that doesn't contain substantial spending and budgetary reforms."

McConnell said in his statement that "the agreement the Speaker reached with President Biden sets meaningful limits on the Administration's spending agenda. At the same time, it secures permitting reforms and reinforces the link between federal assistance and work."

"The Senate must act swiftly and pass this agreement without unnecessary delay."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is calling on his colleagues to pass the debt-limit agreement that President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reached during the weekend.
Monday, 29 May 2023 12:04 PM
