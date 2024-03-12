McConnell Throws Cold Water on Trump's ACA Repeal Ambitions

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who announced he is stepping down in November from his leadership position, expressed skepticism Tuesday about reviving efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act (ACA), in response to former President Donald Trump's recent hints at another repeal attempt, The Hill reported.

McConnell, while not addressing Trump's agenda directly, said that he's "going to leave the issue development in the presidential campaign up to the campaign."

"We had a fight over that a few years ago," McConnell remarked, referencing the unsuccessful attempt to repeal the ACA, also known as Obamacare, during Trump's first term. Despite Trump's assertion that he would seek alternatives to Obamacare if reelected, McConnell indicated a cautious stance: "If he can develop a base for revisiting that issue, obviously we'd take a look at it, but it seems to me that's largely over."

Trump has criticized the ACA's costs and effectiveness on his Truth Social platform, signaling his readiness to challenge the legislation if he returns to office. Conversely, President Joe Biden has been a staunch defender of Obamacare.