MIT Pushback on Trump Influences Higher Ed

Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Sally Kornbluth’s public rejection of President Donald Trump’s mandates for colleges receiving federal funds has been met with praise from others in higher education, Politico reported Saturday.

Kornbluth’s letter was viewed as a “parting of the clouds,” offering hope to college presidents seeking a way to push back against the Trump administration, which had spent the past year trying to assert control over universities by launching civil rights investigations, freezing millions in federal research funds, and restricting international student enrollment.

Meanwhile, the federal government had spent months in court battling institutions like Harvard University and Columbia University, the latter of which eventually conceded to the administration’s demands.

“In our view, America’s leadership in science and innovation depends on independent thinking and open competition for excellence. In that free marketplace of ideas, the people of MIT gladly compete with the very best, without preferences. Therefore, with respect, we cannot support the proposed approach to addressing the issues facing higher education,” the university president wrote.

Ted Mitchell, the former president of Occidental College, praised Kornbluth’s letter, saying, “Today really felt like the clouds were breaking. One of the things I appreciate most about Sally Kornbluth’s letter is that she is capturing what a lot of presidents are saying behind the scenes.”

Columbia University announced in July that it was implementing a series of reforms aimed at antisemitism on campus. The arrangement will have Columbia pay a $221 million fine and share its hiring and admission data with federal authorities.

Teresa Sullivan, the former president of the University of Virginia, said any college that capitulates will get a “one-sided deal.”

“It’s pretty vague what the advantages are of signing the compact,” Sullivan told the outlet. “If you’re thinking of this as a deal, it’s a one-sided deal," adding that the compact itself does not specify the benefits provided by the White House; however, it outlines the financial penalties that schools will incur if they do not meet the administration’s compliance requirements.

Mitchell, who now leads the American Council on Education, said while many colleges agree that free speech on campus and the ever-spiraling tuition needs to be addressed, they need to maintain their independence.

“But we will not compromise our independence as institutions and we will not allow higher education to be an instrument of the government,” he said.