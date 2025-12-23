ACLU Sues to Block New Missouri Congressional Maps

A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Missouri voters to block new congressional maps from going into place next year.

The suit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, argues that the redrawn map, designed to give Republicans an additional seat in the House, should have been automatically suspended earlier this month when opponents submitted more than 300,000 petition signatures seeking to force a statewide vote.

The new congressional map puts the seat of Democrat Rep. Emanuel Cleaver in jeopardy by moving it to a redder part of the state, instead of being in predominantly blue Kansas City.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway has argued that the maps will remain in place unless Secretary of State Denny Hoskins verifies the signatures are sufficient and certifies that the petition meets constitutional muster.

The Missouri Constitution allows voters who are opposed to a new law to gather petition signatures to put the measure to a statewide vote.

If 110,000 valid signatures are collected, the law is placed on hold until a referendum can be held at the next November election.

But Hanaway claims a law can be suspended only after the secretary of state determines there are enough valid signatures.

That process could conclude long after Missouri's candidate filing period, which runs from Feb. 24-March 31.

Local election officials have until July 28 to finish verifying signatures, and Hoskins could make a final decision after that.

Missouri's primary elections are Aug. 4.

The ACLU filed its lawsuit a day after Hanaway issued a statement saying the new congressional maps will remain in effect.

Hanaway said if the maps were suspended, anyone could freeze state laws by dropping off a box of unverified signatures.

Nine lawsuits have been filed related to Missouri's new maps.

Redistricting typically occurs at the start of each decade to incorporate new census data.

Last summer, Texas redrew its congressional maps in a bid to help Republicans pick up five seats in Congress to preserve their razor-thin majority in the House.

California voters approved a new congressional map that could give Democrats an additional five seats.

States such as North Carolina and Ohio have also redrawn their maps to boost Republicans in Congress, while redistricting efforts stalled in Kansas and Indiana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.