Missouri Poll: Eric Schmitt Takes Lead in Senate Race

Missouri's Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt took the lead before the Aug. 8 Senate GOP primary race in the latest Trafalgar poll released Monday.

"New independent @trafalgar_group #MOSen '22 #GOP primary #poll," the survey's chief pollster, Robert C. Cahaly, tweeted Monday. "Close between top 2 w/ #Greitens falling behind #MOpol."

The poll asked likely GOP primary voters in Missouri, "If the Republican primary for U.S. Senate were held tomorrow, for whom would you most likely vote of the following choices?"

Schmitt led the poll with 26.5% support, followed by Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., with 24.4%, and in the third spot former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens at 20.2%.

The rest of the poll was followed by candidates who did not reach double digits. Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo., garnered 6.7%, followed by Mark McCloskey, who held on to 4.5%, with Missouri state Sen. Dave Schatz trailing the field at just 2.1%.

However, among the 1,059 respondents, 15.6% were still left "undecided."

The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.