×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: missouri | poll | republican | senate

Missouri Poll: Eric Schmitt Takes Lead in Senate Race

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt stands in a court room
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (Jeff Roberson/AP)

By    |   Monday, 25 July 2022 10:23 PM EDT

Missouri's Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt took the lead before the Aug. 8 Senate GOP primary race in the latest Trafalgar poll released Monday.

"New independent @trafalgar_group #MOSen '22 #GOP primary #poll," the survey's chief pollster, Robert C. Cahaly, tweeted Monday. "Close between top 2 w/ #Greitens falling behind #MOpol."

The poll asked likely GOP primary voters in Missouri, "If the Republican primary for U.S. Senate were held tomorrow, for whom would you most likely vote of the following choices?"

Schmitt led the poll with 26.5% support, followed by Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., with 24.4%, and in the third spot former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens at 20.2%.

The rest of the poll was followed by candidates who did not reach double digits. Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo., garnered 6.7%, followed by Mark McCloskey, who held on to 4.5%, with Missouri state Sen. Dave Schatz trailing the field at just 2.1%.

However, among the 1,059 respondents, 15.6% were still left "undecided."

The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Missouri's Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt took the lead in a Trafalgar poll, released Monday, which surveyed Missouri Senate candidates ahead of the state's primary.
missouri, poll, republican, senate
174
2022-23-25
Monday, 25 July 2022 10:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved