Panel Rules Against Soros-Backed Prosecutor in Pursuit of Former Governor

A Missouri legal disciplinary panel concluded Tuesday that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner violated multiple legal ethics rules when pursuing a criminal case against the state's former Governor Eric Greitens in 2018.

The panel ruled that Gardner should receive a public remand for her wrongdoings, which included failing to correct a false court filing and withholding exculpatory evidence from the defense. The ruling will now head to the Missouri Supreme Court.

The misconduct by Gardner, whose campaign for the city's top prosecutor was funded by leftist mega-donor George Soros, caused needless expense to both the defendant and the taxpayers before she dropped charges in 2018 due to lack of evidence.

Greitens had already resigned the governorship by the time Gardner dropped the case accusing Greitens of trying to blackmail a mistress with a cell phone photo, which according to Just the News, prosecutors never had and which the witness said may have been made up by Gardner.

"The defendant in the criminal prosecution likely incurred substantial legal fees to compel discovery of evidence that should have been voluntarily produced by Respondent and/or her Office," the panel ruled. "Similarly, taxpayer dollars were spent responding to claims of discovery malfeasance on the part of Respondent and/or her Office. And in the wake of Respondent's non-production, already thinly stretched judicial resources were expended to hold several hearings, review motions and pleadings, and issue orders and rulings, all pertaining to documents and evidence that should have been voluntarily produced."