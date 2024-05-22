Peak Insights Poll: Missouri Governor's Race Is Tightening

A new Peak Insights poll shows the race for Republican nomination for governor of Missouri is a dead heat.

Jay Ashcroft, the Missouri secretary of state and son of former Gov. John Ashcroft, leads with 22%, though Mike Kehoe, the lieutenant governor of Missouri, is right behind him with 20%.

Bill Eigel, a state senator, polls at 14%, while 42% of voters remain undecided.

A year ago, Ashcroft was running away with the race with 45% support. His polling numbers have since plummeted.

Peak Insights polled 400 likely 2024 primary election voters from May 15-18, with a margin of error of +/-5 percentage points.

The Republican primary will be held on Aug. 6. Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, is term-limited and cannot seek re-election.

Crystal Quade, the minority leader of the Missouri House of Representatives, is the front-runner for the Democratic nomination.

Whoever wins the Republican primary is expected to easily win the election. The Cook Political Report and Inside Politics currently rate the race as solid Republican.