Missouri Gubernatorial Candidate Eigel Endorses Trump

Missouri Republican state Sen. Bill Eigel told Newsmax Tuesday he's endorsing former President Donald Trump in the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Eigel is the first Missouri gubernatorial candidate to endorse Trump.

"I fully endorse President Donald J. Trump’s reelection in 2024 — he's the right man for the job," Eigel said in a statement. "President Trump took on the establishment of both parties and the mainstream media while boldly advancing the America First agenda. It's time to get Trump back four more years and end the Biden crime families reign of terror on the American people.

"When I’m governor, I look forward to draining the swamp in D.C. and Jefferson City alongside President Trump."

Eigel in September announced his bid for the state’s Republican gubernatorial nomination. The field also includes Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe; Army veteran and National Guardsman Chris Wright; and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, son of the state's former governor, U.S. senator, and U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft.

Last month Eigel announced a plan to unveil a proposed constitutional amendment that would force foreign landowners to sell off their property and require current foreign landowners to divest within two years.

Current Gov. Mike Parson, R-Mo., is term limited.