Missouri School Condemned for Honoring AP's Hamas Photo

A journalism research center at the University of Missouri has come under fire after awarding its photo-of-the-year prize to an image showing Hamas terrorists driving with a slain Israeli woman's body in the back of a pickup truck.

Shani Louk, 22, became a symbol of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack and massacre in Israel after the world saw the photo of gunmen transporting her half-naked corpse back to Gaza, DailyMail.com reported.

The Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute at the Missouri School of Journalism selected The Associated Press as the winner in the "Team Picture Story of the Year" category for its photos, of which the photo featuring Louk's body was one.

The awards are self-described as the world's oldest photojournalism competition, The New York Post said.

"I am DISGUSTED, SHOCKED and ENRAGED that this @AP image of a murdered Shani Louk from October 7th was given picture of the year," Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll posted on X. "This is the value of Israeli women to you?"

".@RJI thinks a horrifying photo of Shani Louk's half-clothed, dead body is award-winning work. Disgusting," Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., the House majority whip, posted on X.

"This photo captures Hamas terrorists desecrating the body of Shani Louk, may her soul rest in peace. Yet the @AP news agency proudly received an award for it. Their continued pride in their photographers' 'work' and involvement in the atrocities is shameful," Israel's former U.N. representative Danny Danon posted on X with the photo.

The New York Post last month reported that several survivors of the Oct. 7 attack have sued the AP, accusing it of aiding and abetting the terrorists by using freelance photojournalists believed to be embedded with the violent militants.

Some people on social media said Ali Mahmud, the freelance photojournalist who snapped the image, shouldn't be celebrated over such a tragedy.

"This is disgusting and outrageous! The @ap photographer should be prosecuted for war crimes, not rewarded for participating in them," Anne Herzberg posted on X.

"Seems to me he should be going to jail, not getting a prize," Aviva Klompas posted on X.

Both AP and Reuters have denied any collusion with the attacks, DailyMail.com reported.

AP issued a statement last month saying it "has the deepest sympathy for those affected by the horrific Oct. 7 attacks in Israel."

"AP had no advance knowledge of the Oct. 7 attacks, nor have we seen any evidence — including in the lawsuit — that the freelance journalists who contributed to our coverage did," the wire service said. "Allegations like this are reckless and create even more potential danger for journalists in the region."

Louk, a German-Israeli, was among 364 people killed at the SuperNova Festival which she was attending with her boyfriend.

Israeli authorities confirmed Louk had been beheaded by her captors.