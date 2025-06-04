Missoula Recognizes Pride Flag as an Official City Flag

The city of Missoula, Montana, recognized the pride flag as an official city flag with a vote from its City Council on Monday.

The 9-2 vote came after a two-hour hearing even though Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, signed into law last month a bill banning the display of flags "used to promote political or ideological advocacy" in schools and government buildings.

In Monday's hearing, council member Mike Nugent said that the bill, HB 819, "picked sides."

"So, we can't just sit here and act like, 'Oh now, let's stay neutral.' Because HB 819 targets specific people while making other people winners," he added.

On Tuesday, Gianforte took to X to slam the council's decision.

"Last night, nine members of the Missoula City Council made clear their top priority is flying a divisive pride flag over government buildings and schools — all while ignoring the city's housing affordability crisis, raising taxes by 17% because of over spending, and refusing to take firm action to end encampments in the city.

"Missoulians deserve better, and fortunately, two council members voted against imposing this divisive, far-left agenda on their community."