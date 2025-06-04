WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: missoula | montana | pride | flag | city council | lgbtq

Missoula Recognizes Pride Flag as an Official City Flag

By    |   Wednesday, 04 June 2025 08:06 PM EDT

The city of Missoula, Montana, recognized the pride flag as an official city flag with a vote from its City Council on Monday.

The 9-2 vote came after a two-hour hearing even though Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, signed into law last month a bill banning the display of flags "used to promote political or ideological advocacy" in schools and government buildings.

In Monday's hearing, council member Mike Nugent said that the bill, HB 819, "picked sides."

"So, we can't just sit here and act like, 'Oh now, let's stay neutral.' Because HB 819 targets specific people while making other people winners," he added.

On Tuesday, Gianforte took to X to slam the council's decision.

"Last night, nine members of the Missoula City Council made clear their top priority is flying a divisive pride flag over government buildings and schools — all while ignoring the city's housing affordability crisis, raising taxes by 17% because of over spending, and refusing to take firm action to end encampments in the city.

"Missoulians deserve better, and fortunately, two council members voted against imposing this divisive, far-left agenda on their community."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The city of Missoula, Montana, recognized the pride flag as an official city flag with a vote from its City Council on Monday.
missoula, montana, pride, flag, city council, lgbtq
188
2025-06-04
Wednesday, 04 June 2025 08:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved