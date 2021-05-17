Tags: Abortion | Supreme Court | mississippi | roe v wade | 15 weeks | fetus | pro life

Supreme Court to Weigh Rollback on Abortion

Supreme Court to Weigh Rollback on Abortion
(Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 17 May 2021 09:48 AM

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to consider gutting the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, taking up Mississippi's bid to revive a Republican-backed state law that bans the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

By hearing the case, the justices will look at whether to overturn a central part of the landmark ruling, a longstanding goal of religious conservatives.

The court first announced a woman's constitutional right to an abortion in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, and reaffirmed it in 1992.

Those rulings said states could not ban abortion before the viability of the fetus outside the womb, which is generally viewed by doctors as between 24 and 28 weeks. The Mississippi law would ban abortion much earlier than that.

Mississippi's ban had been blocked by lower courts as inconsistent with Supreme Court precedent that protects a woman's right to obtain an abortion before the fetus can survive outside her womb.

Abortion opponents are hopeful the Supreme Court will narrow or overturn the Roe v. Wade decision. The court moved from a 5-4 to a 6-3 conservative majority following Senate confirmation last year of Republican former President Donald Trump's third appointee, Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The 2018 Mississippi law, like others similar to it passed by Republican-led states, was enacted with full knowledge that was a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade.

After the only abortion clinic in Mississippi, Jackson Women's Health Organization, sued to try to block the measure, a federal judge in 2018 ruled against the state. The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2019 reached the same conclusion, prompting the state to appeal to the Supreme Court.

This report contains material from Reuters and The Associated Press.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Supreme Court agreed Monday to consider a major rollback of abortion rights, saying it will take up Mississippi's bid to enforce a 15-week ban on abortion.
mississippi, roe v wade, 15 weeks, fetus, pro life, womens rights, pro choice
288
2021-48-17
Monday, 17 May 2021 09:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved