FBI Seeks Help ID'ing Shooters After 6 Killed in Mississippi Delta

FBI agents are seeking the public's help identifying four people seen near a mass shooting in a Mississippi Delta town that left six killed and more than a dozen injured over the weekend.

The FBI's Jackson Field Office late Sunday released photos of the four — one female and three males — shown in surveillance video and identified in an FBI poster as "unknown suspects." Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting in Leland, but the FBI said the gunfire appears to have been "sparked by a disagreement among several individuals."

The shooting, which came as people celebrated homecoming weekend in downtown Leland shortly after a high school football game, was the deadliest of several shootings across Mississippi on Friday night. Four of the victims died at the scene, where abandoned shoes were left and blood stained the pavement of a downtown street the following day.

Witness Camish Hopkins described seeing people wounded and bleeding from various parts of their bodies and four people lying dead on the ground. "It was the most horrific scene I'd ever seen," Hopkins told The Associated Press.

On the east side of the state, in the small town of Heidelberg, the bodies of two people, including a pregnant woman, were found on a high school campus Friday night. That shooting happened the same evening Heidelberg High School played its homecoming football game, according to police and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. Police have not said exactly when the gunfire occurred or how close it was to the stadium.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and illegally having a gun on a school campus in the Heidelberg shooting, Jasper County Jail records show.

Heidelberg, a town of about 640 residents, is about 85 miles southeast of the state capital of Jackson.