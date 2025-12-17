WATCH TV LIVE

Miriam Adelson Offers $250 Million for Trump 2028

By    |   Wednesday, 17 December 2025 04:33 PM EST

Miriam Adelson, billionaire owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, said she is willing to donate $250 million to support a 2028 Trump campaign.

"I met [former Harvard Law School professor] Alan Dershowitz. And he said the legal thing about four more years. And I say, 'Alan, I agree with you.' So, we can do it. Think about it," Adelson told Trump Tuesday at a White House Hanukkah celebration as the crowd chanted, "Four more years!"

Trump responded, "She said, 'Think about it. I'll give you another $250 million.'"

"I will give," replied Adelson.

Trump continued, "But her husband, Sheldon, was an amazing guy, and he'd come up to the office, and there was nobody more aggressive than Sheldon."

Adelson, an Israeli American, has been one of Trump's top donors, giving more than $100 million in 2024.

She and Sheldon Adelson, who died in 2021, were also the largest donors to Trump's 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.

Since Trump will have served two full terms (2017-21 and 2025-29), he's constitutionally ineligible for a third presidential term. There's no loophole around that unless the 22nd Amendment is repealed, which is unlikely.

Nonetheless, Trump has joked about a third term and has "Trump 2028" merchandise floating around.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

