Judge Blocks Idaho Law Banning Gender Transition Care

A federal judge in Idaho has issued a temporary injunction against a state law set to prohibit gender transition procedures for minors, The Hill reported Wednesday.

The law, passed by the state's GOP-controlled legislature and signed by the Republican governor, was due to take effect on Jan. 1. The law would criminalize providing certain medical treatments to minors for gender dysphoria, including puberty blockers and hormone therapy, with penalties of up to ten years in prison.

But two families, alongside the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other groups, filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the ban from taking effect. The plaintiffs, whose families included two adolescent transgender girls, asserted improved mental health and reduced self-harm and suicidal tendencies after receiving gender transition interventions.

In his preliminary injunction, U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill wrote that the "key point of disagreement in this litigation is whether medical interventions allowed under the [World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH)] and Endocrine Society guidelines are safe, effective, and medically necessary for some adolescents suffering from gender dysphoria."

"After carefully considering the voluminous evidence on this point," he adds, "the Court finds that the treatment for gender dysphoria — when provided in accordance with the guidelines published by WPATH and the Endocrine Society, and which may include medical interventions such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgeries — is safe, effective, and medically necessary for some adolescents."

"The weight of the evidence before the Court strongly supports this finding."

The injunction comes amidst a wave of similar lawsuits challenging laws in Republican-controlled states that seek to ban gender transition intervention for minors. Proponents of these laws often cite the need to protect children, a rationale contested by many medical professionals and critics.