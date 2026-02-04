Minn. Teachers Union, Schools Sue to Halt ICE Raids

Two Minnesota school districts and a statewide teachers union filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday seeking to block immigration enforcement operations near schools, escalating legal challenges to the Trump administration's crackdown on illegals in the state, The Hill reported.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, asked a judge to prohibit federal immigration agents from carrying out enforcement operations within 1,000 feet of school property or school bus stops unless agents obtain a judicial warrant or face what the suit describes as "exigent circumstances."

The case was brought by the Fridley and Duluth public school districts, along with Education Minnesota, a union that represents more than 80,000 educators statewide.

The plaintiffs argue that immigration enforcement activity near schools has created widespread fear among students, families, and educators, disrupting attendance and school operations.

"Parents, children, and teachers, regardless of immigration status, reasonably fear going to school," the lawsuit states, adding that school districts across Minnesota have reported significant drops in attendance.

For years, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement followed an internal policy that limited enforcement actions at so-called "sensitive locations" — including schools, churches, and places of worship. The Trump administration abandoned that policy shortly after taking office for the president's second term, triggering a series of lawsuits nationwide.

While the policy remains in effect broadly, it is currently blocked for certain religious groups that sued the administration and secured a court injunction months ago.

The new Minnesota lawsuit seeks to eliminate the practice entirely, at least as it applies to schools, The Hill reported.

The legal challenge comes amid an aggressive federal immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota. At its height, as many as 3,000 immigration personnel were deployed across the state, although border czar Tom Homan said Wednesday that some 700 agents were being withdrawn.

The enforcement surge followed the fatal shootings of protesters Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis, incidents that intensified public backlash against the administration's immigration policies.

The plaintiffs are represented by Democracy Forward, a legal advocacy group that has repeatedly sued the Trump administration. In a statement, Democracy Forward President Skye Perryman described immigration raids near schools as "unlawful, reckless, and legally and morally indefensible."

The lawsuit adds to a growing web of litigation challenging the administration's decision to end the "sensitive locations" policy. Democracy Forward previously sued on behalf of Quaker, Baptist, and Sikh organizations, securing an injunction from a federal judge in Maryland that blocks enforcement actions near their places of worship.

The Trump administration is appealing that ruling, with oral arguments expected in May.

Earlier this week, a federal judge dismissed portions of that religious groups' lawsuit. In a separate case in Washington, D.C., another federal judge declined to block the policy for a different coalition of religious organizations. That case is now headed to oral arguments Thursday.

Those lawsuits have focused primarily on enforcement near places of worship. A separate challenge brought last year by Denver Public Schools was later withdrawn.

The Trump administration has not responded publicly to the Minnesota lawsuit.