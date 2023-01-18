Minnesota Dem Pushes for Tampons in Boys Room: 'Not All Who Menstruate Are Female'

Minnesota lawmakers are pushing legislation requiring public and charter schools to make "menstrual products" available in school bathrooms and boys' restrooms.

According to Alpha News, the bill, House File 44, would require "A school district or charter school" to "provide students access to menstrual products at no charge. The products must be available in restrooms used by students in grades 4 to 12."

Dean Urdahl, a local Republican state representative, proposed an amendment to clarify menstrual products should be available in bathrooms used by "female" students.

"This is just about practicality," Urdahl said during a meeting Jan. 11. "I believe that these products should be most available to those that would use them, girls. This amendment makes that more likely."

But the bill's sponsor, Democrat Rep. Sandra Feist, urged lawmakers to reject the amendment.

"There are a lot of schools that are moving toward gender-neutral bathrooms, and if we add 'female,' we might become obsolete very quickly," Feist expressed.

"Second, not all students who menstruate are female. We need to make sure all students have access to these products. There are obviously less non-female menstruating students and therefore their usage will be much lower. That was actually calculated into the cost of this."

Urdahl's amendment failed to pass.