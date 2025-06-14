Two Minnesota Democrats Shot in 'Targeted' Attack

Two Democrat Minnesota lawmakers were severely wounded in their home late Friday evening in what authorities are calling "multiple targeted attacks.”

Democrat-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL) Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and DFL Sen. John Hoffman and their spouses were shot in their respective neighborhoods of Brooklyn Park and Champlin, Minnesota. Police are searching for a suspect who may be impersonating a police officer. Brooklyn Park Police Department has issued a shelter in place for a 3-mile radius around the Edinburgh Golf Course.

"Police are looking for a suspect in multiple targeted shootings who is armed and dangerous. Suspect is white male, brown hair, wearing black body armor over blue shirt and blue pants and may misrepresent himself as law enforcement. Do not approach. Call 911,” Brooklyn Park PD advised Saturday morning.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz posted early Saturday morning that he had been briefed on the situation. “The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement are on the scene. We will share more information soon,” Walz said.

Hortman was Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2019-2025 and on Monday cast the lone DFL vote to end undocumented adult immigrants’ eligibility for MinnesotaCare. Hoffman voted against the repeal. The bill passed by a narrow 68-65 vote during an emotional session. Sen. Bonnie Westlin, DFL-Plymouth said the passage of the bill represented “a shameful day in this body.”

“And I am angry because my majority leader had a gun put to her head,” Westlin said. “And she’s gonna take a vote on this, knowing her caucus does not support this because she wants to make sure this budget is passed.”

This is a developing story.