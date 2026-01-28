House Dems Advised to Skip Minnesota Protest Visits

House Democrat leadership has privately advised members not to travel to Minnesota this week to show solidarity with anti-ICE protests, according to an internal email obtained by Axios on Wednesday from a senior staffer for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

The email said Democrat lawmakers were counseled that "in speaking with the [Minnesota] delegation offices and the Governor’s team it has become clear that the best thing for Members to do right now is to support their MN colleagues by participating in the Days of Action in their home district this week."

It added that "visiting the state right now, although well-intentioned, puts a burden on local resources and does not support our colleagues, the city and state government, local law enforcement, and, most importantly, the people of Minneapolis."

The guidance also noted that "Minnesota elected officials cautioned members against going, as it could add strain and overwhelm local law enforcement," according to the staffer.

The internal advisory comes as demonstrations continue in Minneapolis and elsewhere in response to federal immigration enforcement operations and recent deaths involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

The city has seen sustained protests since the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent earlier this month and, more recently, the killing of nurse Alex Pretti by federal agents, incidents that have drawn national attention and intensified calls for accountability.

Some Democrat lawmakers have already visited Minnesota to engage with protesters and local officials, but leadership’s email reflects a strategic decision to encourage support through local actions rather than in-person travel to the state.