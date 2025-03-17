Minn. GOP: Trump Derangement Syndrome Is a Mental Illness

Minnesota state lawmakers are pushing to get the campaign term "Trump Derangement Syndrome" labeled as a mental illness.

Initially, according to local Minnesota news station Fox 9, the Republican lawmakers on Sunday said they would introduce the bill, S.F. No. 2589, Monday evening. However, S.F. No. 2589 was not listed as an agenda item during Monday's Minnesota Senate hearing, nor does it appear to have been referred to the state's Health and Human Services committee as was intended.

The bill was authored by state Sens. Eric Lucero, Steve Drazkowski, Nathan Wesenberg, Justin Eichorn, and Glenn Gruenhagen.

"Trump Derangement Syndrome," the bill's authors wrote, "means the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies of President Donald J. Trump. Symptoms may include Trump-induced general hysteria, which produces an inability to distinguish between legitimate policy differences and signs of psychic pathology in President Donald J. Trump's behavior."

The bill's phrasing bears the same genetic code the neoconservative columnist Charles Krauthammer used to describe "Bush Derangement Syndrome" in December 2003 to mock dissenters of the Iraq war.

"Bush Derangement Syndrome," Krauthammer wrote in Deseret News, is "The acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal people in reaction to the policies, the presidency — nay — the very existence of George W. Bush."